Harry, Meghan's decision to remain silent amid friend's legal fight called 'hypocritical'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear getting draggged into friend’s scandalous lawsuit

By
Syeda Waniya
|

July 28, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want 'no involvement' in Tyler Perry case

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want no involvement in Tyler Perry’s legal fight.

Tyler Perry, Hollywood friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fights a $260 million sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a male actor.

Now, insiders have revealed to RadarOnline that Harry and Meghan, who made Tyler godfather of their 4-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet, fear that they will be dragged into court.

The source told the outlet, “They are remaining quiet on purpose because they do not want to get involved in Tyler's case.”

However, their decision to remain tight lipped has been labelled as hypocritical” move.

“But many think it's hypocritical, since Tyler Perry has stuck up for them so many times, and it's bad that the Sussexes don't say anything to support him now,” the insider added of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They also noted, “The Sussexes do not want to be on any lawyer's radar – especially now, since they know anything they say could be turned around against them in court.”

Additionally, a royal expert Hilary Fordwich has also criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision.

The royal expert told Fox News, “Instead of offering their stalwart support as good friends who even lived in his home, this silence is a clear demonstration of ... a total lack of moral courage.”

