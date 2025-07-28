Prince Harry planned engagements to clash with royal events?

A recent social media post has sparked controversy by alleging that Prince Harry admitted to scheduling his engagements to coincide with Royal Family events, questioning his trustworthiness.

However, no credible evidence supports this claim as of July 28, 2025.

The post, which has garnered significant attention with thousands of views and likes, lacks a verifiable source or official statement from Prince Harry.

Experts and royal watchers have found no record of such an admission in recent interviews, public appearances, or official releases from the prince or Kensington Palace.

Instead, Prince Harry has been in the spotlight for his humanitarian work, including a recent trip to Angola to promote landmine clearance efforts, a cause tied to his late mother, Princess Diana.

His legal battles over UK security arrangements and expressed hopes for family reconciliation have also dominated headlines.

Royal commentators emphasize the importance of verifying information before drawing conclusions, noting that unverified claims can fuel misinformation.

The Palace has not issued a statement addressing the allegation.