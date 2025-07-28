 
'Prince George well-adjusted and fine king in waiting'

Princess Anne is 'annoyed' with Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s elder son Prince George, who is second in line to throne, is ‘well-adjusted and a fine king in waiting’, a royal expert believes.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich made these remarks while commenting on Princess Anne’s alleged ‘annoyance’ with Prince William.

The royal expert said, "By all accounts, Prince George is well-adjusted and a fine king in waiting.

"This is one of the most important roles Prince William has – to raise a great king. He’s taking that role most seriously."

She pointed out that the Prince of Wales has prioritized being a hands-on parent to his children, including his eldest son Prince George.

Speaking about the Princess Royal’s frustration with the future king, the royal expert said, "Princess Anne remains most supportive of Prince William’s future as king.

"She admires his sense of duty and commitment to the crown as well as his being a good family man rather than so many of his Prince of Wales predecessors who have, throughout history, been notorious for their womanizing while awaiting ascending to the throne."

The Times, citing sources, recently reported, Princess Anne maintains strong relationship with brother King Charles, however, the insider close to her has noted her frustration with Prince William's workload, particularly regarding investitures at Windsor Castle.

The insiders have claimed that the Princess Royal is ‘annoyed’ with Prince William.

