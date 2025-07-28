Prince Harry makes move to ease tensions with King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry makes surprise offer to royal family

Prince Harry has reportedly made last attempt to ease tensions with the royal family.

After years of estrangement with King Charles and Prince William, the Duke of Sussex has offered to share his and Meghan Markle’s schedule of public outings with the royal family in order to avoid overshadowing eachother, as reported by People Magazine.

Moreover, the sharing of official engagements could also mean making Harry and Charles’ in person meeting possible.

This comes after Prince Harry and King Charles’ team had a private meeting in London on July 9, 2025.

An insider told the outlet, “It was a good first step. It is always better to be talking.”

“It’s a positive step. There’s optimism that it can be taken forward,” the insider added.

The peace offering comes as Prince Harry revealed his desire for reconciliation with the royal family.

In his bombshell BBC interview, the Duke of Sussex said, “There's no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

Referring to King Charles’ ongoing cancer treatment, the younget brother of Prince William, added, “I don't know how much longer my father has.”

Harry stepped down from his role of working royal in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle.