Prince William, Princess Charlotte 'rare moment' of love leaves expert smitten

Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte’s close bond has been laid bare by a body language expert.

The father-daughter duo, who jetted off to Switzerland to watch the Women’s Euro Final, between England and Spain, showed major similarities in their personality.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror : “There are signals of shared joy and awe as the pair lean together waiting for the presentation of the trophies. With his arm around his daughter's shoulders and her legs crossed towards her dad, this is a rare moment for any royal, illustrating the levelling power of sport on everyone's psyche.”

Judi said: “William is always the centre of attention and affords respect wherever he goes, but the glorious thing about a win in sport is that allows athletes and competitors to leapfrog that pecking order, leaving moments like this, where a royal prince and princess are left gazing in awe at the England team as they celebrate their phenomenal win.”





She then noted: “William and Charlotte take this pecking order knock-down willingly and with obvious enjoyment, too. When you're as famous as they are it's good to be an awe-struck fan and William has always been the best role model for his children when it comes to this modest response to celebs like Taylor Swift and his football heroes.”