 
Geo News

Is Prince Harry losing control to King Charles' Royal 'machinery?'

Prince Harry has become a gentle communicator to change tone discussion

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 29, 2025

Is Prince Harry losing control to King Charles Royal machinery?
Is Prince Harry losing control to King Charles' Royal 'machinery?'

Prince Harry has shifted the tone of his communications towards the Royals.

The Duke of Sussex, who’s often spoke about his grievances against King Charles, is now adopting a more gentle tone.

“Before that meeting between their aides in London, conflicts of interest or clashes of publicity were relished and even perhaps encouraged by the Sussexes,” the insider told The Mail On Sunday. “Now, Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking. The tone is now all about ‘deconflicting’ with his family.”

The source added: “That’s why his household agreed to draw up a ‘grid’ of his activities and share them with Buckingham Palace, and by extension with Kensington Palace. Harry still doesn’t like being controlled by the Royal machinery, and that won’t change. However, if the Royal Family have full sight of his movements they can at least plan accordingly. It’s a significant gesture.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry finally offers olive branch to brother William with sincere move
Prince Harry finally offers olive branch to brother William with sincere move
Princess Charlotte signs first royal statement after surprise trip with Prince William
Princess Charlotte signs first royal statement after surprise trip with Prince William
Buckingham Palace receives warning related to Prince Harry amid peace talks
Buckingham Palace receives warning related to Prince Harry amid peace talks
David Beckham willing to back Prince Harry's initiative
David Beckham willing to back Prince Harry's initiative
Meghan Markle's fans receive exciting news: 'Deal is not dead'
Meghan Markle's fans receive exciting news: 'Deal is not dead'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told bitter truth about Netflix content
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told bitter truth about Netflix content
Princess Anne will win THIS 'battle' against Prince William video
Princess Anne will win THIS 'battle' against Prince William
Princess Eugenie reacts as King Charles issues statement after exciting news
Princess Eugenie reacts as King Charles issues statement after exciting news