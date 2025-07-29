Is Prince Harry losing control to King Charles' Royal 'machinery?'

Prince Harry has shifted the tone of his communications towards the Royals.

The Duke of Sussex, who’s often spoke about his grievances against King Charles, is now adopting a more gentle tone.

“Before that meeting between their aides in London, conflicts of interest or clashes of publicity were relished and even perhaps encouraged by the Sussexes,” the insider told The Mail On Sunday. “Now, Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking. The tone is now all about ‘deconflicting’ with his family.”

The source added: “That’s why his household agreed to draw up a ‘grid’ of his activities and share them with Buckingham Palace, and by extension with Kensington Palace. Harry still doesn’t like being controlled by the Royal machinery, and that won’t change. However, if the Royal Family have full sight of his movements they can at least plan accordingly. It’s a significant gesture.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.