Dennis Quaid gets candid about 39-year age gap marriage with Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid gushes over his marriage with Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid is gushing over his married life with his much younger wife, Laura Savoie.

The 71-year-old star reflected on how his marriage has been with 32-year-old Laura, whom he eloped with in 2020 after one year of dating.

In a recent chat with Fox News Digital, Dennis confessed, "Every day is paradise with her. It really is,"

The Sovereign star went on to say, "It's the closest relationship I've ever had with anybody.”

"I don't know why God had waited so long to bring her, for her to come along, but [I'm] really glad he brought her into my life, or I walked into hers,” he gushed.

Dennis, who met Laura in 2019 at a business event through a mutual friend, told People in a previous interview that his love with his wife was "love at first sight."

“Laura's the love of my life,” he admitted to the outlet back in 2023. “She came along and we have a bond with one another that I never had with anybody else before. It's a joy of life that we share together.”