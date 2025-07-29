 
Christina Haack jokes about double date with 'boyfriend, ex and his wife'

Christina Haack flew to Las Vegas with beau Christopher Larocca, her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Tarek's wife Heather on turning 42

July 29, 2025

Christina Haack rang in her 42nd birthday with an unconventional, 24-hour celebration.

The HGTV star, who turned 42 on July 9, jetted off to Las Vegas with her boyfriend Christopher Larocca, her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa on the occasion.

In a recent social media post, the Flip Off star reminisced the celebration with a reel she made at the airport.

Haack and Heather could be seen walking side by side with their luggage at the airport, while another angle showed Tarek leading the way as the group headed towards the plane.

“Who else flies to Vegas with their boyfriend, their ex, and his wife for a 24-hour birthday trip?” Haack wrote in the caption, followed by a crying laughing emoji.

After giving a shoutout to JSX, the public charter service they used to fly to Vegas, she added, “For my [42nd] year, my motto is carefree fun.”

Tarek responded with three teary laughing emojis in the comments section. He also poked fun at their dynamics with a separate post on Friday.

“How did we get here???” he wrote alongside a photo of the group posing at the airport. In the shot, he has Heather labeled as “wife,” Haack as “ex-wife” and Larocca as “ex-wife’s bf.”

Haack, who is also a co-star with Tarek and Heather on their home competition show The Flip Off, commented, “Best Vegas trip ever.”

Heather also offered an insider look at the activities they got up to in an Instagram Reel shared jointly with the group.

Haack and Heather had a rocky start after the Selling Sunset alum and Flipping 101 host got married in October 2021 following Haack's messy divorce from Tarek. The now-exes were married from 2009 to 2016 and share two children— daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9. Tarek and Heather later welcomed their son Tristan, 2, in January 2023.

Haack also shares 5-year-old son Hudson with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead. Haack's relationship with her current boyfriend, Larocca, became public in January, six months after she and Hall ended their marriage.

