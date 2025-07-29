 
Kelsea Ballerini teases exciting collab with Maren Morris

Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris reconnected to write music and catch up

July 29, 2025

Kelsea Ballerini recently runinted with fellow country star Maren Morris to write music together for the first time.

In a recent chat with People, Ballerini candidly spoke about their meet up sharing that it felt more like fun than work.

“Maren and I haven't had the chance to catch up in years, and we've both had so much life that's happened,” Ballerini told the outlet.

“We've recently just reconnected and I've always really looked up to her songwriting and her musicality, and we've never written together. So I was like, 'Come on down to Charleston. Let's write.'”

Dishing about their time together, Ballerini added, "[It was] me, her and Alysa [Vanderheym], and we wrote and we went to dinners. It was not work. It was much more play than work.”

Earlier in June the duo appeared in playful TikToks, and fans will soon get to see the pair's musical collaboration.

Moreover, Ballerini also hinted at her show runs in Australia and feeling ease in stillness.

"I wish I could sit here and tell you I had a bunch up my sleeve. I really don't for the first time in a long time, and I'm learning to be comfortable with that," she noted.

