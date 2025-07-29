Seth Meyers gets real about how late night show's cancellation would affect him

Seth Meyers admits he'd 'worry about mental health' if show got axed

Seth Meyers admitted that if his late-night show gets cancelled, it will be a shock for him.

In a recent episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the 51-year-old host opened up about his sentiments over his decade-long hosting of Late Night with Seth Meyers and how he gonna feel if it gets cancelled, admitting "I would worry about myself, like, mental health-wise"

Meyers candidly spoke about his "fear" when Dax Shepard asked about the ending of his late-night show.

"I do. I mean, only because it is such a time we're living in, as far as the entertainment industry," Meyers said.

"There is this weird thing that I feel like I shifted from fearing that I wouldn't be good enough," he detailed. "And now my fear is weirdly more outside of my control, which is ... just at some point, the ecosystem might not support [late night]."

"I guess that's better than thinking it's your fault, but it is weird to not feel any control over it," he noted.

Armchair Expert co-host Monica Padman inquired if the late-night host will have financial worries if his show ends tomorrow, to which Meyers responded that he will worry about his "mental health".

"But I put a lot of thought into, like, diversifying my skill set," he shared. "Certainly, financially, I could have been fine just doing the show for the last eleven years. But then it was like, oh, you know what? I feel like there's something to, like, trying to build a stand-up career and trying to do other things."