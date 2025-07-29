 
Seth Meyers gets real about how late night show's cancellation would affect him

Seth Meyers has been hosting his late-night talk show for 11 years

July 29, 2025

Seth Meyers admits he'd 'worry about mental health' if show got axed

Seth Meyers admitted that if his late-night show gets cancelled, it will be a shock for him.

In a recent episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the 51-year-old host opened up about his sentiments over his decade-long hosting of Late Night with Seth Meyers and how he gonna feel if it gets cancelled, admitting "I would worry about myself, like, mental health-wise"

Meyers candidly spoke about his "fear" when Dax Shepard asked about the ending of his late-night show.

"I do. I mean, only because it is such a time we're living in, as far as the entertainment industry," Meyers said.

"There is this weird thing that I feel like I shifted from fearing that I wouldn't be good enough," he detailed. "And now my fear is weirdly more outside of my control, which is ... just at some point, the ecosystem might not support [late night]."

"I guess that's better than thinking it's your fault, but it is weird to not feel any control over it," he noted.

Armchair Expert co-host Monica Padman inquired if the late-night host will have financial worries if his show ends tomorrow, to which Meyers responded that he will worry about his "mental health".

"But I put a lot of thought into, like, diversifying my skill set," he shared. "Certainly, financially, I could have been fine just doing the show for the last eleven years. But then it was like, oh, you know what? I feel like there's something to, like, trying to build a stand-up career and trying to do other things."

