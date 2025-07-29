Tyra Banks unapologetic about this one gross eating habit

Tyra Banks guilty of one 'dirty' eating habit

Tyra Banks made a bizarre on-air confession on Monday about her lifestyle.

The 51-year-old supermodel-turned-presenter was guest-hosting on TODAY with Jenna & Friends when she revealed she cleans off food crumbs leftovers from surfaces by eating them.

Banks said there's no exception to where she found the crumbs when she's eating away, be it her bed or the floor.

The Victoria's Secret supermodel also revealed that her mother Carolyn London and nine-year-old son York Banks Asla are as guilty.

She would be eating ice cream and popcorn in bed, and find remains "a couple days later."

"A few days if it's not super perishable," Banks told Jenna Bush Hager and the studio audience.

"Like a popcorn? I mean, come on. That's like astronaut food. It just lasts forever. You just pick it up. I'm not joking," Banks iterated.

Jenna asked while gagging, "A week later you would go and eat that?" to which Banks agreed. "Yeah, if I knew it was mine in my bed, yeah."

As for the floor, Banks elaborated that she has a "no-shoe rule" at home as she doesn't want roaches, insisting that eating off from her floor isn't that alarming as it seems.

"I have a no shoe rule in my home so I can eat off my floor," Tyra stressed.

"No, but I'm serious, I do that. But then I see my son doing it and I'm like, 'Don't do that!' And he's like, 'Mama, you do it!'"

On the work front, Banks is set to guest star in the August 13th episode of HGTV makeover show Celebrity IOU hosted by Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott.