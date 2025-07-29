Kristen Stewart sticking to her neon pink hair

Kristen Stewart committed to her new hairstyle

Kristen Stewart's big hair change is here to stay for longer.

The 35-year-old actress was out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday alongside her wife, Dylan Meyer, when her neon pink hair stole the spotlight.

The newly-married couple, who were out on a sunny stroll with their dog, kept things casual in green athletic shorts, graphic T-shirts, crew socks, sneakers, and sunglasses.

The Twilight star had her newly dyed hair up in a messy bun on top of her head with baby bangs.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Meyer wore her blonde tresses down with a baseball cap shielding her from the sunlight.

The couple, who previously made a public appearance at this year's Cannes Film Festival, wed on April 20 in Los Angeles at Mexican restaurant Casita Del Campo. They’ve been together since going public in 2019 and got engaged in 2021.

On the work front, Stewart's directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, premiered at Cannes in May. Meyer is a producer on the film.