Pete Davidson says baby mama Elsie Hewitt is 'no stranger to pain'

Pete Davidson admits he is excited to have his first baby with Elsie Hewitt.

The 31-year-old comedian sat with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the L.A. premiere of “The Pickup” on Sunday, and admitted the surreal feeling of having a baby.

“I mean, it's the most exciting thing ever. I don't even really have words," he said of his impending fatherhood. "I'm just so excited about it, and I can't I just can't wait for it. And I just… I feel like I'm finally in a place where I'm ready for it."

Adding whether he feels ready, Davidson added: “I don't know," he admitted. "I'm not a parent yet, but I feel like I'm the best I could be now, you know? I'm glad it's happening now, for sure.”

The host then asked: “Did you get any any advice from Eddie?” The superstar is the father of an epic 10 children!

“He actually, his advice was the best. He goes, 'I have no advice.' He goes, 'Because you can't really tell anybody how to raise their own kid. But it's going to change your life and you're going to love it, and I'll know you'll be good at it.'"

Pete then said: "So, I mean, that's a cool thing to get from your idol, you know?”

Speaking about co-star Keke Palmer, Davidson added: "What was cool is when we were doing 'The Pickup,' Keke's baby was just born and she had him on set the whole time, and she would go into a take and then run over, you know, play with the baby, and it made me realize it's possible to co-exist in both worlds. You know? I was really impressed with her… the way she was parenting on set."

Pete then spoke about his baby momma Elsie, adding: “She's good. She's a trouper. She's a strong woman… you know, she has endo[metriosis], so she's, you know, no stranger to pain. But she's smilin' all the time, keeping me smilin'. So, we're good.”