Prince Harry could at the mercy of Queen Camilla amid peace talks

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 29, 2025

Prince Harry would not be able to get forgiveness from two important members of the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who has spoken largely about his relationship with brother. Prince William and step mother Queen Camilla, will not be able to make amends with the two even if his father, King Charles, calls peace.

Robert Jobson told The Sun : "He's asking for forgiveness. Well, you know, I think that his father probably will in the long term. I think he probably will. I just don't see William and Camilla doing it."

This come as Harry famously branded Camilla his ‘wicked step mother.’

Harry has seemingly also disappointed his aunt, Princess Anne.

Speaking about the Princess Royal, expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “To Anne, loyalty is paramount, and I suspect she feels that Harry has been extremely disloyal to his father, his brother and the monarchy. She might well find that hard to forgive.”

