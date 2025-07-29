 
Queen Camilla steps in as William, King Charles clash over control

Queen Camilla plays mediator as King Charles, Prince William fight over crown

F. Quraishi
July 29, 2025

Queen Camilla takes on role of peace maker amid King Charles, William alleged rift

Queen Camilla is reportedly playing the role of a “peace maker” amid reports King Charles and Prince William are fighting over the crown.

A former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner has shared insights into ambitious desires of the Prince of Wales, who feels ready to take over the crown.

He shared that the father-of-three is pushing harder for the throne but King Charles is not ready to give up just yet.

Speaking with The Express, the expert claimed that the monarch has told William that, “I’m the king. Not you,” amid claims that William has started planning how his reign would be like.

As a mediator, Camilla is trying to end the alleged fight between father-son duo as she quietly takes on the role of a mediator.

“I think what is happening at the moment, and this is just my inkling, [is] that she’s seeing William trying to create issues,” Turner said.

“She’s told Charles to stop it,” he claimed.

He went on to speculated that William is “trying to prove he’s the driving force behind the throne.”

Before concluding, the expert said he does not share the same belief as William and thinks that “Charles should be.”

