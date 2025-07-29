Prince William, Charlotte emotional celebration shows ‘strength' of their bond

Prince William, Princess Charlotte display ‘powerful’ connection at key event

A royal expert has noted the “powerful” connection between Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte, who made a surprise appearance with him at the Women’s Euro final.

The father-daughter duo were captured celebrating after England’s Lionesses won the trophy following a nail-biting match.

Analyzing the body language of William and his 10-year-old, body language expert Judi James noted the special bond they share.

“There are signals of shared joy and awe as the pair lean together waiting for the presentation of the trophies,” she told The Mirror.

“With his arm around his daughter's shoulders and her legs crossed towards her dad, this is a rare moment for any royal, illustrating the levelling power of sport on everyone's psyche.”

The expert also pointed out that the Lionesses' win created a rare moment where royal status took a backseat.

She noted how William and Charlotte’s rare side was on display as they let out their inner fans when Lionesses claimed victory.

“William and Charlotte take this pecking order knock-down willingly and with obvious enjoyment, too,” they said.

“When you're as famous as they are it's good to be an awe-struck fan and William has always been the best role model for his children when it comes to this modest response to celebs like Taylor Swift and his football heroes.

“His suppressed smiles and excited grins as he hands out the medals shows exactly how proud and in awe of the women he is.”