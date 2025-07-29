Buckingham Palace snubs Princess Charlotte

Buckingham Palace has apparently snubbed Kate Middleton and Prince William’s only daughter Princess Charlotte in its latest statement.

The statement has been issued on palace’s official website following her visit to Switzerland with father Prince William, where they enjoyed UEFA Women's Euro Final between England and Spain.

The palace only mentions Prince William in its statement likely because Princess Charlotte is currently not a working royal family member.

The statement reads, “27 July 2025, Kensington Palace, The Prince of Wales, Patron, the Football Association, having been received at EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg by His Majesty's Consul-General for the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein (Mr. Richard Shackleton), this evening attended the Union of European Football Associations Women's Euro Final between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland.”

Prince William celebrated with his daughter Princess Charlotte before congratulating England´s players on the pitch.

"What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn´t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment England," William and Charlotte said in a joint statement on X.

England's 3-1 shoot-out victory avenged their 2023 Women's World Cup final loss against Spain in Australia, according to AFP.