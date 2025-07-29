 
Prince Andrew celebrates major win after Kate Middleton, William's shocking decision?

King Charles had also offered Prince Andrew to move to Meghan and Harry's former residence Frogmore Cottage

July 29, 2025

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's father Prince Andrew is set to be all smiles having won the row with brother King Charles.

This has been claimed by Daily Express UK, per the Marie Claire, in its report recently over King Charles and Andrew’s ongoing rift over Royal Lodge.

As per the report, "Prince Andrew is set to be all smiles" having "won the row with Charles."

The monarch "reportedly tried his best to get his non-working royal sibling to move to a smaller premises."

King Charles reportedly also removed Andrew’s private security.

Despite it, the Duke of York seemingly refused to leave Royal Lodge, for which "he signed a 75-year lease" in 2003, which was "agreed by the Crown Estate."

King Charles had also offered Prince Andrew to move to Meghan and Harry’s former residence Frogmore Cottage.

It would allow Prince William and Kate Middleton to  move their family into the Royal Lodge.

However, earlier this week, the Mail on Sunday claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales might be trading their "modest" family home, Adelaide Cottage, for Fort Belvedere, "a magnificent gothic-revival mansion nestled in a hidden corner of Windsor Great Park."

