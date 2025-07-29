 
Prince William accused of pushing too hard as King Charles fights back

Prince William reportedly wants to take over the throne from King Charles

July 29, 2025

Inside power struggle between King Charles, Prince William

Prince William is reportedly causing tension within the royal family as he wants to take over the monarchy from his father, King Charles.

According to an expert, the Prince of Wales is pushing too hard for the key position within the monarchy but Charles is not comfortable with it.

Speaking to The Express, former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner claimed that Charles has no intention of giving up his position for William.

He said, “In my opinion, the feeling I get is that William is trying to take over the monarchy,” adding, “And in reality, Charles is saying, ‘I’m the king. Not you.'”

“What I mean by taking over the monarchy is that he’s become very forceful in any opinion,” the expert continued. 

Previously, former royal butler Grant Harrold also shared that William is expected to bring a more modern and practical approach to the monarchy including a possible redefinition of royal residences.

Speaking to Royal Insider, Harrold said that William could make “big sweeping changes” to secure the monarchy’s future.

“He’s a whole extraordinary mixture of all of them,” the former butler said. “We’ve seen how he’s going to be.”

“I think he’s very modern in his approach, very down to earth. He’s very affectionate, but he has got his serious side.”

