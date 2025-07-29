'Forgive Prince Harry, Meghan Markle before it is too late'

King Charles and Prince William have received a delightful advice from a royal expert after Prince Harry’s latest olive branch to his father and estranged brother.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, per Radar Online, apparently an olive branch to Prince William and King Charles, Harry has offered to share his official diary of engagements with Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace.

Archie and Lilibet doting father’s latest move aims to avoid further scheduling clashes, which is being considered as an olive branch.

Earlier, Prince Harry and King Charles aides also held a crucial meeting in London recently.

Amid these reports, royal expert Eleanor Mills in her piece for the Telegraph has advised the King and the Prince of Wales to accept Harry’s olive branch.

She writes, “The King and Prince should embrace the Duke of Sussex’s peace offering before it is too late – that is what family, royal or not, is about.”

The royal expert continued, “This is a time for the Royal family to pull together; to let bygones be bygones.

“Forgive Harry and Meghan before it is too late,” the expert added.