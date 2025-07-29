Royal fans react as Charles Spencer shares rare photo of Princess Diana's childhood

Royal fans have expressed their views after Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer shared a never-before-seen photo of his sister.

Taking to Instagram, Charles Spencer delighted the fans with a childhood photo of Princess Diana.

He posted the picture with interesting details about it.

Spencer said, “A long ago summer, by the swimming pool at our childhood home, Park House, Sandringham - Diana and I both proudly showing off our swimming badges (sewn onto our swimming costumes).

“These were awarded (sparingly) by Mrs Lansdowne, a fairly terrifying but very gifted swimming instructor, who came to stay each year.”

He continued, “We were never out of that pool.”

Reacting to it, one royal fan says, “This is so adorable… having beautiful childhood memories with no cares in the world, sibling love.”

Another said, “Princess Diana will always be in our heart”

“I see Charlotte in Diana’s face in this photo,” the third commented.

“Charles Spencer thanks for showing us this picture. Your sister is missed every day. Sadly I didn't make it to Althorp this year but I will try to come back next year for sure,” the fourth said.