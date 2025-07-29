 
Geo News

Prince Harry sends bold message to Buckingham Palace after olive branch

Prince Harry recently offered to share his calendar with Buckingham Palace amid peace talks

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 29, 2025

Prince Harry takes back olive branch to King Charles with major warning
Prince Harry takes back olive branch to King Charles with major warning

Prince Harry has sent a bold warning to the Buckingham Palace after offering to share his calendar with the firm to avoid any clashes.

According to a report, the Duke of Sussex is ready to share his official diary after his recent trip to Angola coincided with Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday.

A report by Daily Mail revealed that Harry does not want to have any clashes with King Charles or the rest of the Royal family as he hopes to end rift.

However, a source has shared with Mail on Sunday that Harry has also sent a bold message to the Palace, telling them he “does not like being controlled.”

The insider said that Meghan Markle’s husband “won’t change” despite recent signs of a thaw in relations with Charles.

They said that even though Harry was offering an “olive branch,” the palace should not mistake it for Harry cooperating with them fully.

“Harry still doesn’t like being controlled by the Royal machinery, and that won’t change,” the royal tipster shared.

"However, if the Royal Family have full sight of his movements they can at least plan accordingly. It’s a significant gesture.”

This came after Harry’s senior aides were spotted meeting with the King’s top communications secretary in London two weeks ago. 

Prince William reveals Princess Charlotte's new role model
Prince William reveals Princess Charlotte's new role model
Meghan Markle skillfully showed 'monarchy failed to support her'
Meghan Markle skillfully showed 'monarchy failed to support her'
Prince Harry could at the mercy of Queen Camilla amid peace talks
Prince Harry could at the mercy of Queen Camilla amid peace talks
Is Prince Harry losing control to King Charles' Royal 'machinery?'
Is Prince Harry losing control to King Charles' Royal 'machinery?'
Prince William, Princess Charlotte 'rare moment' of love leaves expert smitten
Prince William, Princess Charlotte 'rare moment' of love leaves expert smitten
Prince Harry makes move to ease tensions with King Charles, Prince William video
Prince Harry makes move to ease tensions with King Charles, Prince William
Prince Harry planned engagements to clash with royal events?
Prince Harry planned engagements to clash with royal events?
Harry, Meghan's decision to remain silent amid friend's legal fight called 'hypocritical' video
Harry, Meghan's decision to remain silent amid friend's legal fight called 'hypocritical'