Prince Harry sends bold message to Buckingham Palace after olive branch

Prince Harry takes back olive branch to King Charles with major warning

Prince Harry has sent a bold warning to the Buckingham Palace after offering to share his calendar with the firm to avoid any clashes.

According to a report, the Duke of Sussex is ready to share his official diary after his recent trip to Angola coincided with Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday.

A report by Daily Mail revealed that Harry does not want to have any clashes with King Charles or the rest of the Royal family as he hopes to end rift.

However, a source has shared with Mail on Sunday that Harry has also sent a bold message to the Palace, telling them he “does not like being controlled.”

The insider said that Meghan Markle’s husband “won’t change” despite recent signs of a thaw in relations with Charles.

They said that even though Harry was offering an “olive branch,” the palace should not mistake it for Harry cooperating with them fully.

“Harry still doesn’t like being controlled by the Royal machinery, and that won’t change,” the royal tipster shared.

"However, if the Royal Family have full sight of his movements they can at least plan accordingly. It’s a significant gesture.”

This came after Harry’s senior aides were spotted meeting with the King’s top communications secretary in London two weeks ago.