Prince William reveals Princess Charlotte's new role model

William, Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte looks up to THIS football star

Prince William revealed his daughter Princess Charlotte looks up to footballer Michelle Agyemang following their latest appearance at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final.

The Prince of Wales also praised Michelle for inspiring his 10-year-old after England’s dramatic win against Spain.

William and Charlotte were at the game and celebrated with the team after the victory with the Prince giving a special message to Michelle as she came to collect her medal.

According to a lip reader, William said, "Michelle, well done, honestly, you played a good tournament, you are so inspirational to Charlotte, well done," per The Mirror.

After the game, Charlotte and William shared a statement on Instagram, celebrating the win, writing, “What a game!”

“@lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @england.”

They concluded the note with their signatures, “W & Charlotte.”

Kensington Palace also dropped a video highlighting the winning moments of the match with William congratulating the players along with glimpses at Charlotte.

“An incredible night for @lionesses and @england in Basel. Congratulations to Sarina, the team and all the support staff. Champions!” they captioned the post.



