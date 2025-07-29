Meghan Markle skillfully showed 'monarchy failed to support her'

Meghan Markle reportedly made a strong case for herself before exited the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, whose left her life as a Senior Royal back in 2020, left enough traces to shed showcase her grievances with the Royals.

Royal author Valentine Low reveals the couple found ways they could "leave the monarchy" and "[Meghan] would be able to say: look how they failed to support me".

Meghan had "hijacked the narrative by making it all about her mental health".





At the time of their exit from the Royal Family, the couple released a statement, noting: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution..."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.