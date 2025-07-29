King Charles real feelings on Prince Harry peace talks revealed

King Charles’s honest feelings on reuniting with Prince Harry come to light

King Charles’ real feelings on recent peace talks with Prince Harry has laid bare amid reports that Netflix has cancelled their deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to latest report, the monarch is “skeptical” of his son’s motives ever since he was told that the streaming giant would not renew their contract with the Sussexes.

Speaking with Sky News Australia, Royal commentator Samara Gill talked about Harry’s motives as report claim he was the one who initiated reconciliation efforts with the monarch.

"I don’t blame the King, I mean, that’s a nice way of putting it for the hell that that man has been put through by Harry and Meghan,” she said referring to Harry and Meghan’s public attacks on the Royal family.

The expert continued, "I can only imagine why – I mean, this comes on the week Netflix has cancelled their massive hundred-million-dollar deal.

"I just think that the money is drying up for Harry and he’s coming back cup in hand to the King and wanting reconciliation."

Last week, it was revealed that Netflix will not renew its deal with the Sussexes. "The deal is done; no more shows will be made," the source claimed.

"They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time.

“The content got weaker from there on, but, frankly, for $20million a year, anything was better than nothing."