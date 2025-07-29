Netflix ‘barely blinked' after ending Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deal

Netflix unfazed by end of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle partnership

Bosses at Netflix reportedly “barely blinked” after deciding to end their $100million contract with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to sources, the loss was not that big that it would impact the streaming giant in any way. "Netflix barely blinked," the insider said.

However, Meghan is said to be desperate to clinch to any show that would come her way as Netflix expiry date draws near.

Speaking with Radar Online, an insider shared that the Duchess of Sussex may reach out to The View in desperation.

"She's terrified of fading into irrelevance," the insider said. "At this point, she'd take a hot topics seat next to Whoopi Goldberg if they let her."

Even though her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, will return for its second season, Meghan “needs a new hit – fast," the insider added.

"This next chapter could make or break her,” they further shared.

This came after an insider revealed that Netflix will not renew its deal with the Sussexes. "The deal is done; no more shows will be made," the source claimed.

"They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time.

“The content got weaker from there on, but, frankly, for $20million a year, anything was better than nothing."