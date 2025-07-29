Gwyneth Paltrow jumps into Coldplay kiss cam drama for THIS reason

Gwyneth Paltrow joins viral Astronomer ad for THIS reason

Following the viral Coldplay concert moment, Gwyneth Paltrow became the Astronomer representative in the latest ad.

Recently during a Coldplay concert the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the chief people officer Kristin Cabot were caught together on the Kiss Cam.

The duo was singled out from the stage by the lead singer Chris Martin. Following the incident, Astronomer company was pushed into the spotlight.

While Byron and Cabot reportedly resigned from the company, Astronomer reacted to the attention by hiring the Goop founder, who is also Martin’s ex, as their spokesperson.

In the viral ad, Paltrow said, “I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer.”

“We’ve been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation,” she added.

Now, an insider has revealed to People Magazine about why Gwyneth Paltrow said yes to the Astronomer ad.

The source stated, “It came together very quickly.”

Adding, “The company reached out to her.”

“Gwyneth has a really great sense of humor and it felt funny enough for her to do. It happened quickly,” the source noted.

Paltrow and Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin split in 2014 after more than 10 years of being married and they also co-parent two children together.