Michael Tait faces more shocking allegations

Michael Tait also addressed his behaviour in a post in June on social media

July 29, 2025

Michael Tait, a well-known name in the Christian music industry, has faced accusations from two more men of sexual assault.

One of them is Jason Jones, who was the founding manager of the hard-rock band Evanescence, which had ties with the lead singer in question.

In an interview with The Guardian, he said he was fired from the group when he spoke about the alleged assault. “It destroyed me,” the producer claimed. “I was achieving my dreams at an early age, and Tait changed all that.”

A total of eight alleged victims have yet to come forward to accuse Michael of sexual assault.

The I Am Free singer did not respond to specific allegations, but in a post last month, he vaguely admitted to “at times, touching men in an unwanted, sensual way," as he said, he battled longtime cocaine and alcohol addiction, and recently “spent six weeks at a treatment center in Utah”.

Paramore singer Hayley Williams, who is familiar with the Christian music industry, called them out when she earlier reacted to the allegation leveled at Michael.

“I hope the CCM industry crumbles. And **** all of you who knew and didn’t do a damn thing. I bet I’ve got your number. And btw if you’re not angry too then maybe it’s time to question why," she said in a post.

