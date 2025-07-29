Sarah Jessica left in limbo as 'And Just Like That' might get cancelled: Source

Sarah Jessica Parker under strong criticism for 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker is reportedly bracing for the worst as whispers of an abrupt cancellation of And Just Like That swirl amid plummeting ratings.

Radar Online reported that the 60-year-old American actress and television producer, who starred in S*x in the City as Carrie Bradshaw, is worried about the new season of And Just Like That, which is a revival and sequel of the HBO television series.

The sources told the outlet that it received mixed reviews and fewer people are watching it, which could cost her a $25 million bonus.

One insider said, "Everything with And Just Like That... – the reviews, the buzz, the hard viewership numbers – all adds to the value in her side hustle.”

“It's very likely that Emmy Awards nominations morning, July 15, could come and go with zero nominations for the show” because long-time fans and critics did not approve of this season’s storyline.

"Sarah Jessica keeps an ironclad grip on this franchise, so she has to take the good with the bad, and she has to keep the true-blue fans of these characters top of mind. She wanted this and wouldn't have it any other way,” the insider added.

Notably, besides what she makes for acting, the Hocus Pocus star also earns millions more each season for producing, other deals, and extra bonuses if more people watch the show.

The source revealed she is not worried about ratings because of money but for her, "getting a fourth and even a fifth season instead of an abrupt cancellation is incredibly important.”