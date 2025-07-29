 
Geo News

Ozzy Osbourne's ideal funeral idea revealed

Former 'Black Sabbath' frontman Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at age 76

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 29, 2025

Everything Ozzy Osbourne wanted at his funeral
Everything Ozzy Osbourne wanted at his funeral

Ozzy Osbourne envisioned the kind of funeral he wanted about 14 years ago.

In a resurfaced interview, the former Black Sabbath frontman answered a fan's question about his ideal funeral.

"Is it too morbid to plan your own funeral?" the fan wrote in, "or is it a thoughtful gift for your surviving relatives, like when Peter Sellers asked for Glenn Miller’s 'In the Mood' to be played during the service? (His final joke: Everyone knew he hated the song.)"

Osbourne, who died on July 22 at 76 years old, had a thoughtful and lighthearted response back then.

"I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle, and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy," he began, "but I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest."

He added that he’d love to include a few surprises, like a sound of knocking inside the coffin or a video of him asking his doctor for a “second opinion” on being declared dead.

"I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of 'death,'" the rocker quipped. "There’ll be no harping on the bad times."

"So to answer your question, yes, a bit of planning is the right thing to do for the family you leave behind. It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives."

"That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say 'thanks,'" he concluded.

Back in 2002, he also told Rolling Stone he didn’t need a dramatic epitaph—just his name and the years of his life. “At least I’ll be remembered,” he said.

"I’ve done a lot for a simple working-class guy. I made a lot of people smile. I’ve also made a lot of people go, 'Who the f*** does this guy think he is?' I guarantee that if I was to die tonight, tomorrow it would be, 'Ozzy Osbourne, the man who bit the head off a bat, died in his hotel room…' I know that’s coming."

'The Gilded Age' to return with new season
'The Gilded Age' to return with new season
Tyra Banks unapologetic about this one gross eating habit
Tyra Banks unapologetic about this one gross eating habit
Dennis Quaid gets candid about 39-year age gap marriage with Laura Savoie
Dennis Quaid gets candid about 39-year age gap marriage with Laura Savoie
Mariah Carey gets candid about past marriage regrets
Mariah Carey gets candid about past marriage regrets
Pete Davidson says baby mama Elsie Hewitt is 'no stranger to pain'
Pete Davidson says baby mama Elsie Hewitt is 'no stranger to pain'
Sofia Carson pays heartfelt tribute to late 'Descendants' costar Cameron Boyce
Sofia Carson pays heartfelt tribute to late 'Descendants' costar Cameron Boyce
Kristen Stewart sticking to her neon pink hair
Kristen Stewart sticking to her neon pink hair
Kelsea Ballerini teases exciting collab with Maren Morris
Kelsea Ballerini teases exciting collab with Maren Morris