Guy Fieri recounts privleges Adam Sandler allowed him for 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Guy Fieri was among the A-listers who made a cameo in the sequel, including Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny

July 29, 2025

Guy Fieri is grateful to Adam Sandler for offering him a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2.

The celebrity chef, who appears alongside Sandler as the host of the Maxi Golf Tournament, recalled his team on set and some things he got to do on his own terms.

“So AWESOME to be included in HAPPY GILMORE 2,” Fieri wrote on Instagram on Monday, posting a few images from the movie that premiered on Netflix on July 25.

“Big thanks to @adamsandler for havin’ me, and for lettin’ me bring my own wardrobe and tequila,” the Food Network star added with a laughter emoji, referring to Santo Tequila.

The new film features several cameos from the A-list celebrities, including Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Eminem, and Ken Jennings.

This isn’t the first time Fieri and Sandler have shared screen time. The Saturday Night Live alum appeared with the cast of Grown Ups 2 on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2013.

