Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson dating?

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's romance is confirmed

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are taking their bond to the next level as sources confirm their romance.

An insider privy to People reported that the couple have their onscreen chemistry is blossoming in real life, and the pair is right now in the "early stage" of their spark.

"It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other."

As the pair promotes their new movie, The Naked Gun, they are currently "enjoying each other's company."

It is pertinent to mention that the new comedy hits the theater on August 1.

Back in October 2024, Liam gushed over Pamela, saying he is "madly in love" with her.

“With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with,” he told the outlet. “I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with."

During the New York premiere of The Naked Gun on Monday, July 28, Pamela and Liam were joined by their son on the red carpet.

Pamela shares sons Dylan, 27, and Brandon, 29, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, while Laim shares sons Daniel, 28, and Micheál, 28, with late wife Natasha Richardson.