Mike and Zara Tindall celebrate special day without royal fanfares

Royal fans flooded social media on Wednesday to celebrate the 14th wedding anniversary of Zara and Mike Tindall, but members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, made no public statements marking the couple’s special day.

Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, married former England rugby player Mike Tindall on July 30, 2011, in a private ceremony at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Mike and Zara Tindall after tying the knot in 2011:File photo

Unlike the lavish wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton earlier that year, Zara and Mike’s nuptials were intentionally low-key and not televised, reflecting their desire for privacy despite Zara’s royal lineage.

The couple, known for their down-to-earth image and strong bond, are said to maintain a close relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

However, the absence of any public acknowledgment from the royal household sparked mild surprise among observers and fans.

Adding a slight hiccup to the celebrations, Mike Tindall reportedly sustained a minor injury earlier this week, though details remain limited.

The couple has yet to comment publicly, but social media tributes continued to pour in, praising their enduring partnership and low-profile approach to royal life.