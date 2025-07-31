 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'botched' the Oprah interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are told to keep mum over Royal grievances

Eleen Bukhari
July 31, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would not help if they didn’t disclose dirt on the Royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently in California, would not help edit themselves if they drop more bombshells against the Royal Family.

Royal expert Jack Royston tells The Royal Exclusive show: "The problem is with the way Harry and Meghan piled in quite relentlessly on the royals.

"Particularly, I do think the Oprah interview, they did botch it... it could have been done differently and better in a way that would be less toxic and destructive.

"The racism allegation, they have clearly tried to change it retrospectively or row it back.

"So, obviously, Meghan botched how she described that story.

He tells The Sun: "But there's always been this thing that Meghan's kind of intimated that she's got receipt, that was in the days after Oprah, one of her friends went on ITV and said, 'we've got the receipts to prove everything'.

"There was also a point where she was giving an interview and she said 'I've never signed anything, so I can say whatever I want,’” he noted.

