When Meghan Markle 'bowed' to Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte’s recent appearance with Prince William at the Women’s Euro final between England and Spain in Switzerland has cast a fresh light on the young royal’s early moments in the public eye, including one involving Meghan Markle that once stirred online speculation.

A resurfaced video from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding shows Meghan gently lowering her head as Princess Charlotte, then just three years old and a bridesmaid, walks past. The moment, once misinterpreted by some critics as either awkward or dismissive, is now being viewed more favorably by royal watchers.

Princess Charlotte and Meghan Markle: File photo

The subtle gesture, which some claimed was a bow, is more accurately described as a graceful nod, a common sign of politeness and warmth in formal royal settings.

Experts say it was not a curtsy or sign of deference, but rather an affectionate acknowledgment during a solemn moment of the ceremony.

The throwback video has helped counter lingering rumors about Meghan’s alleged difficult interactions with Princess Charlotte, especially in light of past tabloid narratives.

With Charlotte now stepping confidently into the public spotlight, past interactions like this are being seen in a new, softer context.