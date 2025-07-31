King Charles ready to have space as his ‘next frontier'

King Charles keen interest in the world and environment could send him to space.

His Majesty, who recently met ex-army officer Tim Peake, discussed about the future of space environment.

Tim Peake became the first British European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut to visit International Space and not speaking to Mail, he has spilled the beans on his future in the area

Mail's Richard Eden suggested that Charles could even be the "first royal to take flight into space".

Tim told him: "We had a meeting earlier this year in Hampton Court about how we can protect the space environment. I think space is the next frontier for him. I'm sure if he would like to go, it could be made possible."

He added: "The King's passionate about space and realises we need to grasp this opportunity, to start using space, a wonderful environment, to benefit here (Earth)."