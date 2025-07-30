 
Trump names Prince Andrew accuser in shocking statement

Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew accuser, committed suicide in April 2025

July 30, 2025

US President Donald Trump has reignited scrutiny of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, specifically highlighting Virginia Giuffre, a key accuser who  alleged abuse at the hands of Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Trump asserted that Epstein “stole” Giuffre, who formerly worked at his Mar‑a‑Lago spa in Florida as a teenager, a claim he said precipitated their falling-out and led him to bar Epstein from the club.

Giuffre later testified she had been trafficked by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and forced into sexual encounters with powerful figures, including Prince Andrew. 

The Duke of York has consistently denied the allegations and settled a US civil lawsuit in 2022 without admitting guilt.

Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025 at age 41, ending a high‑profile advocacy against sexual abuse and trafficking.

Trump’s renewed commentary carries potentially serious implications for the royal family. 

By publicly invoking Giuffre by name, his statement is likely to refocus global attention on royal links to the Epstein network. 

Observers warn that the renewed spotlight may further damage the monarchy’s reputation and raise uncomfortable questions about past ties between Prince Andrew and Epstein.

At a time when Maxwell is cooperating with US authorities and facing scrutiny for providing information on nearly 100 individuals linked to Epstein’s ring, Trump’s remarks risk dragging the royal family deeper into a scandal they have long sought to contain.

