 
Geo News

Meghan chooses silence as Sharon Osbourne bids farewell to 'Prince of Darkness'

Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon Osbourne is known as a staunch critic of Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 30, 2025

Meghan chooses silence as Sharon Osbourne bids farewell to Prince of Darkness

Sharon Osbourne looked visibly devastated as thousands of fans lined the streets of Birmingham on July 30 to honor the late Ozzy Osbourne, famously known as Prince of Darkness. 

At the emotional public funeral procession, Sharon broke down and cried profusely, supported by her children Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis. 

She stopped at key landmarks including the Black Sabbath Bridge and Bench, wearing Ozzy’s wedding ring on a necklace. 

Meghan chooses silence as Sharon Osbourne bids farewell to Prince of Darkness

Despite mounting public curiosity over whether Meghan Markle would offer a message of sympathy, the Duchess of Sussex has neither posted a tribute to Ozzy, nor publicly extended condolences to Sharon. 

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have remained silent on the matter. 

Sharon has previously criticized Meghan’s character, suggesting the Duchess “only talks to people… over a certain bank balance” and calling her “hardly a victim.”

Among celebrities who did speak out, football icon David Beckham was one of the first to send condolences to Sharon via social media, joining other figures in expressing support as she mourns.

The procession was followed by a private family funeral in Gerrards Cross, attended by close relatives and musician friends. 

Throughout the day, fans chanted and left flowers and letters, marking a public farewell to the rock legend. 

Mike and Zara Tindall celebrate special day without royal fanfares
Mike and Zara Tindall celebrate special day without royal fanfares
Manager of England football team joins forces with King Charles' charity
Manager of England football team joins forces with King Charles' charity
Meghan Markle urged to salvage Netflix deal for sake of As Ever video
Meghan Markle urged to salvage Netflix deal for sake of As Ever
Kate Middleton makes big announcement amid Prince Harry's peace offer to William video
Kate Middleton makes big announcement amid Prince Harry's peace offer to William
Meghan Markle receives shocking news from Canada
Meghan Markle receives shocking news from Canada
Meghan Markle gives brutal response to Kate Middleton's apology demand
Meghan Markle gives brutal response to Kate Middleton's apology demand
Prince Harry's desperate move sparks reactions
Prince Harry's desperate move sparks reactions
Kate Middleton demands ‘genuine' apology from Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton demands ‘genuine' apology from Meghan Markle