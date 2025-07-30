Meghan chooses silence as Sharon Osbourne bids farewell to 'Prince of Darkness'

Sharon Osbourne looked visibly devastated as thousands of fans lined the streets of Birmingham on July 30 to honor the late Ozzy Osbourne, famously known as Prince of Darkness.

At the emotional public funeral procession, Sharon broke down and cried profusely, supported by her children Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.

She stopped at key landmarks including the Black Sabbath Bridge and Bench, wearing Ozzy’s wedding ring on a necklace.

Despite mounting public curiosity over whether Meghan Markle would offer a message of sympathy, the Duchess of Sussex has neither posted a tribute to Ozzy, nor publicly extended condolences to Sharon.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have remained silent on the matter.

Sharon has previously criticized Meghan’s character, suggesting the Duchess “only talks to people… over a certain bank balance” and calling her “hardly a victim.”

Among celebrities who did speak out, football icon David Beckham was one of the first to send condolences to Sharon via social media, joining other figures in expressing support as she mourns.

The procession was followed by a private family funeral in Gerrards Cross, attended by close relatives and musician friends.

Throughout the day, fans chanted and left flowers and letters, marking a public farewell to the rock legend.