Meghan Markle urged to salvage Netflix deal for sake of As Ever

Meghan Markle warned about As Ever's fate as Netflix deal expires

Meghan Markle has been advised to salvage her deal with streaming giant Netflix ahead of the second season of her With Love, Meghan.

This comes as reports have revealed that Netflix has no plans to renew the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's five-year deal, which is set to expire in September.

Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert, urged Meghan to salvage the deal as her lifestyle show was set to market her brand, As Ever, which Netflix has a stake in.

He told Newsweek: "What a lot of studios do is something called a first look deal, where she gets to come up with her ideas and they get the first look."

"Which means they have that almost exclusivity and there's a little bit of a relationship between the two parties. It's really important for her to get her brand across and with As Ever, it was the perfect way to have the two together but we know that social media can be really great too," he suggested.

"She might go and do a YouTube series and YouTube is the most watched thing on the planet," he remarked.

"There are other avenues for her but from an optics point of view and a success point of view, I suspect she would want to be in a renewed relationship with Netflix because they have powered her and her husband in massive way over the last five years," he advised.

Meghan and Harry signed their lucrative $100 million deal after they stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to America. As part of the deal, they released their eponymous documentary in 2022 to record shattering viewership. However, their shows since have received dismal response.