 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘secret weapon' after Netflix fail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have future plans aligned with their brand

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 31, 2025

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘secret weapon after Netflix fail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all ready to welcome another version of themselves.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are reportedly set to end their Netflix multi million dollar deal with the streaming giant this year, would be given another chance from the bosses.

Netflix's boss Ted Sarandos is reportedly still keen to work with the Duke and Duchess.

According to Mail Online, Ted's support of Meghan can be the pair's "secret weapon".

Reporter Alison Bishoff says: "There will be a third series of the Duchess’s lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, if she wants to make one. And I hear she does."

But this may no longer be the case. "Many believe they will just go on ice – forever – as the Sussex team has not yet come up with a script which appeals enough to Netflix bosses Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria to get the green light," the Mail says.

When Meghan Markle 'bowed' to Princess Charlotte video
When Meghan Markle 'bowed' to Princess Charlotte
Prince Harry slammed for 'crawling back' to King Charles as Netflix deal ends video
Prince Harry slammed for 'crawling back' to King Charles as Netflix deal ends
Mike and Zara Tindall celebrate special day without royal fanfares
Mike and Zara Tindall celebrate special day without royal fanfares
Manager of England football team joins forces with King Charles' charity
Manager of England football team joins forces with King Charles' charity
Meghan Markle urged to salvage Netflix deal for sake of As Ever video
Meghan Markle urged to salvage Netflix deal for sake of As Ever
Kate Middleton makes big announcement amid Prince Harry's peace offer to William video
Kate Middleton makes big announcement amid Prince Harry's peace offer to William
Meghan Markle receives shocking news from Canada
Meghan Markle receives shocking news from Canada
Meghan Markle gives brutal response to Kate Middleton's apology demand
Meghan Markle gives brutal response to Kate Middleton's apology demand