Royal family says Prince Edward toured 107-year-old ship

The royal family on Wednesday shared a video of Prince Edward, King Charles's youngest brother, touring a 107-year-old ship.

A statement, which accompanied the video, said "This ship has just completed a two year journey, re-tracing Charles Darwin’s route that was made two centuries ago on HMS Beagle."

The journey inspired by Charles Darwin was undertaken by DARWIN200, a planetary conservation initiative which aims to "change the world for the better."

The organization said on its website, "We recently returned from our epic 2023-2025 global voyage which followed Charles Darwin’s journey aboard HMS Beagle two centuries ago."

"We used our ship as a floating laboratory and media platform to harness the legacy of Charles Darwin’s passion for natural history to engage worldwide audiences and advance global conservation."

According to the royal family, "The Duke of Edinburg met young conservationists and the crew to hear more about their voyage and experiences."

It added, "105 young conservationists were selected from 45 countries all over the world and they had opportunity to join part of the voyage."

"They were selected due to their lifetime passion for nature conservation and their efforts to protect and restore the planet."