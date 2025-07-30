Manager of England football team joins forces with King Charles' charity

Sir Gareth Southgate, manager of England’s national football team and Goodwill Ambassador for The King’s Trust, visited the organization’s Leeds Centre last week to meet with young people, entrepreneurs, staff, and volunteers supported by the charity, according to statement issued by the charity.

The visit was aimed at spotlighting the life-changing impact of mentoring.

Southgate, a long-time supporter of the Trust, listened to stories from youth and business owners who credited the program with helping them build confidence and direction.

“Having someone in your corner can change everything,” The King’s Trust shared on Instagram, praising Southgate for “always backing young people.”

Founded by King Charles III in 1976 as The Prince’s Trust, the charity has grown into one of the UK’s leading youth support organizations, helping hundreds of thousands into education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

King Charles remains the guiding figure behind the Trust’s vision and development.

Southgate’s visit comes shortly after Prince William and his daughter, Princess Charlotte, attended the UEFA Women’s Euro Final in Switzerland between England and Spain.

The high-profile royal appearance underlined the family’s support for youth and sport.