Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall ‘secret' to happy marriage revealed

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall healthy marriage is a secret of their loved up chemistry.

The niece of King Charles and her husband are really good friends at core and do not take themselves ‘seriously.’

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: "I think Mike and Zara have everything going for them, they are clearly still madly in love, they don't take themselves or life too seriously, and they know how to have a whole load of fun.

"Probably more important than any of that, they are really good friends. And that's really how it started, 22 years ago. They met in Australia, bonded over a love of sport - and went out for a boozy lunch. 'We realised we both like to get smashed', Mike later said!

She notes: "It didn't hurt that Zara was, and remains, an extremely beautiful woman, and Mike has the rugged looks of an international rugby star. They are both huge favourites in the royal family, lighting up any occasion with their vivacious good humour."