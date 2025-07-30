Prince Harry's desperate move sparks reactions

Prince Harry is said to be "desperate" to reconcile with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family.

The Fox News Digital quoted the royal expert claiming this about Prince Harry.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan said, “With the Sussexes realizing that their Netflix opportunities are drying up, and a relationship with his brother is nonexistent, Harry’s olive branch timing is suspect. Family dynamics can be difficult even if you are not rich and famous. Without a full throated public apology by Harry to his family for the countless interviews and book trashing them, I don’t see a reconciliation happening.”

Another reacted, “Not sure why he wants to reconcile with the family but no doubt it's a self serving agenda; money, attention, prestige.”

“Harry wants to deal with his Dad, as he knows he has little chance with his brother,” the third warned.

The fourth said, “Harry may reconcile with his father but nobody else wants him. He's not only a traitor to his family, he is a traitor to his country. Nobody wants him.”

“I think William should step back and let their meet happen. William is not King yet and does not rule the kingdom nor his Dad yet,” another fan advised.