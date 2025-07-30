 
Geo News

Prince Harry's desperate move sparks reactions

Prince Harry wants to deal with his father King Charles as he knows he has "little chance" with his brother William

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

July 30, 2025

Prince Harrys desperate move sparks reactions
Prince Harry's desperate move sparks reactions

Prince Harry is said to be "desperate" to reconcile with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family.

The Fox News Digital quoted the royal expert claiming this about Prince Harry.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan said, “With the Sussexes realizing that their Netflix opportunities are drying up, and a relationship with his brother is nonexistent, Harry’s olive branch timing is suspect. Family dynamics can be difficult even if you are not rich and famous. Without a full throated public apology by Harry to his family for the countless interviews and book trashing them, I don’t see a reconciliation happening.”

Another reacted, “Not sure why he wants to reconcile with the family but no doubt it's a self serving agenda; money, attention, prestige.”

“Harry wants to deal with his Dad, as he knows he has little chance with his brother,” the third warned.

The fourth said, “Harry may reconcile with his father but nobody else wants him. He's not only a traitor to his family, he is a traitor to his country. Nobody wants him.”

“I think William should step back and let their meet happen. William is not King yet and does not rule the kingdom nor his Dad yet,” another fan advised.

King Charles breaks cover after Kate Middleton, William's shocking move: 'Great pleasure' video
King Charles breaks cover after Kate Middleton, William's shocking move: 'Great pleasure'
Prince William to send birthday greeting to Meghan Markle via Kate Middleton? video
Prince William to send birthday greeting to Meghan Markle via Kate Middleton?
Balmoral Castle family day leaves 'happy memories'
Balmoral Castle family day leaves 'happy memories'
King Charles to ‘honour' Meghan Markle with big surprise on birthday
King Charles to ‘honour' Meghan Markle with big surprise on birthday
Meghan Markle adopts new social media strategy to reduce public backlash
Meghan Markle adopts new social media strategy to reduce public backlash
Princess Diana shock admission on what Charles said before their royal wedding
Princess Diana shock admission on what Charles said before their royal wedding
Princess Anne receives upsetting news as King Charles takes big decision
Princess Anne receives upsetting news as King Charles takes big decision
Meghan Markle has ‘ruthless' plans for Invictus Games 2027
Meghan Markle has ‘ruthless' plans for Invictus Games 2027