Kate Middleton demands ‘genuine' apology from Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton’s fears come to light amid Prince Harry, King Charles peace talks

July 30, 2025

Kate Middleton has reportedly set a strict condition on making amends with Meghan Markle as Princess says she wants “genuine” apology from the Duchess of Sussex.

According to latest reports, the Princess of Wales knows she will have to let go of her feud with Meghan if Prince Harry and King Charles reunite following their peace talks.

However, she is afraid anything that she would tell Meghan would be leaked just like the Sussexes exposed private matters of Royal family in their Oprah Winfrey interview and later in Harry’s autobiography, Spare.

“Kate worries for King Charles and William, too, and fears that anything said to either Meghan or Harry could end up with the likes of Oprah,” an insider told Heat Magazine.

They added, “Kate doesn’t want anything she says to be twisted – she obviously hasn’t forgotten the bridesmaid incident and felt she never got to clear her name, while Meghan has had many opportunities to do so.”

The source said that Meghan has “made it clear” that she would need a “genuine apology” from Meghan and “for there to be multiple witnesses present if they were to communicate with each other.”

