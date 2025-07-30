Prince William reacts to Harry's latest olive branch?

Prince Harry has apparently extended an olive branch to King Charles and Prince William by offering to share his official schedule of engagements with the royal family.

Now, a royal expert has shared Prince William’s true feelings on the Harry’s move, saying the future king considers any reconciliation as a ‘grave mistake.’

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told the Fox News Digital, "Also, overall doubt still prevails in Prince William’s camp.

"He considers any reconciliation at all as a ‘grave mistake.’ His senior royal courtiers are understood to be just as wary and immensely protective of the future monarch. They only see [a reconciliation] as creating more bombshells, as well as instability."

However, the royal expert said, "Harry is now desperate" for reconciliation.

About the monarch, Hilary Fordwich said, "While this self-serving gesture is notable, it won’t do much to mitigate suspicion and caution on the royal side”, adding "King Charles III is now more guarded than ever, indeed somewhat traumatized by a string of betrayals."

She quoted the palace insiders, and said King Charles, "has expressed being ‘cautious and wary’ regarding fearing further unsavory leaks, [especially] private royal family gatherings being publicized yet again."