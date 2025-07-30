King Charles breaks cover after Kate Middleton, William's shocking move: 'Great pleasure'

King Charles breaks cover after Kate Middleton, William's shocking move

King Charles has made his first public appearance after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s major decision to leave Adelaide Cottage, where they moved three years back.

The insiders told the Daily Mail, per the Mirror recently that William and Kate are considering upsizing to a grander residence.

Amid these claims, the palace shared photos of King Charles as the monarch arrived in Scotland.

The palace posted the photos with caption, “The King has spent time with members of the local community at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso, including sea cadets and @RNLI volunteers.

“The reception marked 70 years of the Dounreay Nuclear site, 50 years of the Pacific Nuclear Transport Ltd, and 20 years of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.”

Wearing a kilt, King Charles met crew members of the Pacific Heron, a second-generation purpose-built nuclear transport vessel.

According to the Independent, at the end of the reception, the monarch also unveiled another plaque, commemorating the 70 years of the Dounreay site.

King Charles said during the ceremony, “Happy 70th birthday everybody.

“A great pleasure to see you all.”

During his visit, the King also met local sea cadets and Royal National Lifeboat Institution volunteers from the area.