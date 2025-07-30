Meghan Markle receives shocking news from Canada

Meghan Markle has received seemingly a shocking news related to her former friend Jessica Mulroney from Canada.

According to a report by the Page Six, insiders claimed Meghan's ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney has split with her husband Ben Mulroney after 16 years of their marriage.

They also share three children together.

The Canadian stylist married Ben Mulroney in 2008.

The source tells the outlet Jessica Mulroney apparently broke the news of the split to friends when she attended a glitzy wedding in Toronto in June.

The insider tells the media outlet, “They’re split. Jessica seemed sad, but also relieved to have some clarity.”

Another source claimed Jessica Mulroney and Ben have separated “some time ago”.

For the unversed, Meghan Markle first met Jessica on the set of Suits, and they formed a close friendship, even going on girls' holidays together.

According to the Hello magazine, Meghan and Jessica in 2020, reportedly fell out amid a racism scandal when influencer Sasha Exeter called out Jessica for displaying "textbook white privilege" within the fashion blogging community.

And when Jessica apologised, citing Meghan as one of her "closest friends", Archie and Lilibet doting mother reportedly put an end to their friendship.