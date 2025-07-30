Kate Middleton makes big announcement amid Prince Harry's peace offer to William

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has made a delightful announcement amid Prince Harry’s olive branch to Prince William.

Kensington Palace released a sweet video of the future queen with her statement on social media handles.

The palace, on behalf of the Princess of Wales, says “Curating a special display at V&A East Storehouse following a visit in June. The collection celebrates past makers and creators, and shows how historic objects can influence fashion, design, film, art and creativity today.”

Kate Middleton also urged the royal fans, “See the mini display ‘Makers and Creators’ at @vam_east.”

Earlier, the Daily Mail revealed that Kate Middleton has curated her own 'mini display' at the V&A East Storehouse in London, following her visit there in June.

The mother of three, who is Royal Patron of the V&A, has personally worked with the museum's curatorial team to select eight significant works from across its large collection for her 'Makers and Creators' exhibition, unveiled for the first time.

The report further says the future queen, who was given a behind-the-scenes tour of the storehouse, selected an 19th-century hand quilted bedcover, an oil panting, a Qing dynasty porcelain vase and a sculpture by Clemence Dane.

Earlier, Prince Harry apparently extended an olive branch to King Charles and Prince William by offering to share his official schedule of engagements with the royal family.