Prince William to send birthday greeting to Meghan Markle via Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton to wish Meghan Markle on birthday on behalf of Prince William

Kate Middleton will reportedly send birthday greetings to Meghan Markle on behalf of her husband Prince William.

According to a former royal butler Grant Harrold, King Charles and Queen Camilla will “honour” Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on her big day.

However, he added that the Prince of Wales is unlikely to mark the occasion publically but his wife could wish Meghan on August 4.

As per Royal Insider, the Princess of Wales is expected to send a “polite message” to Meghan despite their ongoing rift.

“Catherine might do it on behalf of her and William,” he said.

Meanwhile, another source claimed that Kate and Meghan will have to make amends if Prince Harry and King Charles reunite amid their ongoing peace talks.

But the chances of it happening are slim since neither Kate nor Meghan are interesting in taking the first step towards healing the rift.

“If Harry and Charles reconcile, then Kate and Meghan will need to do the same. There’s no point in trying to heal the family drama if they’re not willing to cooperate,” a source told Heat Magazine.

“But it’s already causing a big headache, as neither Kate nor Meghan seem interested in that outcome. Kate feels very strongly about staying out of it all.

“As far as she is concerned, she’s been through enough, while Meghan’s checked out of the royal drama and doesn’t see the point in moving backwards.”